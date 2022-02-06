Richard Carrell Wilson, Sr.
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Richard Carrell “R.C.” Wilson, Sr., 92, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Nesbitt Cemetery in Nesbitt, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
He was born on December 20, 1929, in Harleton, Texas to Henry Oscar Wilson and Alva Gladys Whitehead Wilson during the biggest snow that East Texas ever had. He passed away on February 4, 2022, at his home in Marshall, Texas, just 2 days after his 70th wedding anniversary.
He served in the Navy and was stationed in Guam. He married Geneva Dickerson on February 2, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas. Together they settled in Nesbitt where they happily raised 5 children. He became a Christian at Nesbitt Baptist Church, where as a family, they all went to church. He enjoyed cooking for the annual fall activities and loved everyone at the church. He served as a deacon for many years until his death. He worked as a journeyman carpenter and worked for both Thiokol and the Marshall I.S.D. for a number of years. He was a wonderful dad who took his family on a camping trip to Shady Lake for a week every summer and continued this tradition with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He taught his boys how to be good sons, husbands and dads. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and camping in Arkansas. His treasured time was spent at his cabin on Little Cypress with his children and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Oscar and Alva Gladys Wilson; brothers, Jim Wilson, Hollis Wilson and Tom Wilson; sister, Naomi Talley; grandsons, Michael Ledbetter and Jason Ledbetter and great grandson, Zachary Ledbetter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Geneva D. Wilson; children, Richard Wilson “Rick” and wife, Kristi, Mitzie Ledbetter and husband, Terry, Kay McMinn and husband, David, Jeff Wilson and wife, Paige and Teresa Evers and husband, Jason; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
