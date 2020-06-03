Richard Dick Fisher
MARSHALL Richard Bryant Dick Fisher Sr., loving husband, father, and grandfather was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Dick was born at his home on Lower Port Caddo Road in Marshall, TX on January 29, 1936 to Will Pope Fisher and Elizabeth Lee Power Fisher. He attended Marshall public schools and graduated from Marshall High School. He continued his education at Kilgore Jr College where he obtained an associate degree. Dick worked as a supervisor for Thiokol, Alcoa, and General Cable from which he retired. He was a lifelong resident of Marshall, TX except for a cherished year that he lived in Woodbine, Georgia working for Thiokol in 1971.
You would often find Dick using his supervisory skills on any home projects or outdoor activities including duck hunting, Brim Fishing, golfing, and tending to his many flower gardens and his goldfish pond which he created in his backyard oasis. He was a teacher at heart and loved to share his wisdom with family, friends, and strangers alike. He was proud to be PapaDick to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dick is proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Larry Fisher, and baby sister, Elizabeth Gale Fisher, brother-in-law, Charles Bright.
Those left to cherish Dick's memory are his wife of 64 years Linda Bright Fisher; his son whom he adored, Richard Bryant Rick Fisher and wife Pam of Marshall; Brother Pope Fisher (Pat) of Longview, TX; grandchildren Stefanie Spencer (Nate) of Dallas, TX, Ronnie Holland (Mandy), Jason Childs (Heather), Amanda Myhre all of Marshall. Great grandchildren Nola-Kate, Henley, Kingston, and Ari Spencer; Ryan Holland; Zoe, Zane, Mackenzie and Zach Childs; Mason and Hannah Myhre; and Blade Lenz.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marshall Home Care and Hospice and the staff of Visiting Angels of Longview for the excellent care they provided.
To observe social distancing, a come and go visitation will be held at Downs Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10am-6pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11am at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX with Rusty Rustenhaven officiating.
