Richard Earl Barton
MARSHALL — Richard Earl Barton, of Tyler TX, passed away July 11, 2023 due to complications from Dementia.
Richard was born August 14, 1941 in Marshall, TX. He graduated from Marshall High School, attended Kilgore College and Texas A&M and started his career as a mechanical piping draftsman in Houston. His work led the family to relocate to Tyler, TX where he was employed with Howe Baker Engineers until retirement. Co-workers could always count on Richard to keep the drafting room filled with laughter. He was a caring, family man. He took Bryan to countless Astros games and chauffeured Lisa to her first concert at Ranger Stadium. He conquered the Commodore 64, DOS programming, could solve any problem with an Excel spreadsheet and was bestowed an honorary degree in Paperport. He was a fan of classic country music, enjoyed grilling on the back porch, reading about Texas history and researching family genealogy.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Jim Barton, Mozelle and Charles Whitmer, and his wife Elizabeth Barton. He is survived by his children, Lisa Barton of Little Elm, TX and Bryan and Roxanne Barton of Galveston, TX. Richard spent his final years at The Landing at Watermere in Frisco, TX where he received excellent care from their wonderful Memory Care staff.
Tributes may be made through the Alzheimer’s Association (http://act.alz.org/goto/reb41).
