Richard Kenneth (RK) Jones
HARLETON, TX — Graveside Services for Mr. Richard Kenneth (RK) Jones will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Eagle Creek Cemetery in Harleton, TX. Rev. Currie Godfrey of North Desoto Church of God, Stonewall, LA and Bro. Craig Evers will be officiating. . A time of visitation will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Richard Kenneth Jones was born July 16, 1935 in Harleton, TX to Mr. Melvin Jones, Sr. and Mrs. Hattie Dean Jones. He passed from this life November 27, 2021 in Longview, TX. RK graduated from Marshall High School. He is a lover of classic country music and would ask for you to listen to your favorite country song in his memory today. He loved to collect guitars and would love to be able to have played them if his hands would have allowed. RK was a salt of the earth man. His word was his bond and was such a wonderful example for his grandsons to follow. RK loved planting in his garden and around the property, from tomatoes to flowers, he loved to raise them, share about them and share the abundance with his friends and neighbors. Animals also had a place in his life. His place always welcomed stray dogs and even some cats in his later years. RK basically never met a stranger, he loved sharing with people and with animals. He allowed the Lord to guide his life. RK lived for many of his working years in Shreveport and returned to Diana, TX, his hometown for his retirement.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Joe Jones; his son, Jerry Godfrey, his parents; his brothers, Ruben Ritter, Melvin Jones, Jr., Bernard Jones, Royce Maddox; and his sister, Betty Newman. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Terry Godfrey and wife Johnette; grandsons, Currie Godfrey and wife Elizabeth, and Chance Godfrey and wife Ashley; grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as their Poppy, Jordan, Lexie, and Valarie; his sister, Mary Elliott; his brother Don Maddox and wife Lurlie, and numerous relatives and beloved friends. Mr. Richard Kenneth Jones is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Newman, Donny Newman, Delwyn Scasta, Chance Godfrey, Kenneth Elliott, Jimmy Layton, Joe Long, Jordan Godfrey, as well as his friends from Station #15 of the Shreveport Fire Department. Memorials may be made in RK’s name to the North DeSoto Church of God, 2045 US-171, Stonewall, LA 71078.
Enter his gates with Thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Give thanks to Him and praise His name. Psalms 100:4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.