Richard Rick Wiltse
MARSHALL, TEXAS Richard Rick Wiltse, 71, of Marshall passed away April 2, 2021 at a local hospital. Rick was born June 23, 1949 in Veblen, South Dakota to Myron and Marie Wiltse. He married Ginger Clary April 16, 1987 here in Marshall. Rick loved taking care of others and his grandbabies. He would share what he grew in his garden with others in the neighborhood. He was known for his barbequing skills, he could cook a brisket or some ribs that would outdo most. When he went deer hunting, he would only take one shell, how many more did you actually need? Frying fish or smoking brisket or tending to his garden, the one thing that he was known for was sharing with others, he would always have more than the family needed and would share with others, especially the widow women in the area. If they had extra, he would make sure that the widows had plenty as well, and not only as food was concerned, if they needed something done around the house, he was the one that they called to fix it. Rick was also known for his singing and guitar playing, I understand that he was very good to listen to. One other thing is that if you stayed around too long, he would give you a nickname, all of the grandkids and great grandkids all have nicknames special to them.
Rick is survived by his wife, Ginger Wiltse of Marshall, children: Kenneth Ard, Crystal Marie Wiltse, Sandra Bass, Amanda Kelly, Steven Chambliss, Leeland Willis, Robert Willis, and Lea Willis; twenty nine grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren; three sisters: Lois Lewis, Shirley Spradling, and Beverly Varnell. He is preceded in death by his parents, son: Gerald A. Ard and daughter: Cheryl Ard Reeves; brothers: Wayne Spore, Arnold Spore, Delmar Spore, Kenneth Spore, Larry Wiltse; sisters: Sharron Banwell and Carolyn Bagley.
A time of visitation with his family will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home with a service to celebrate his Life at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home with Pete Sellers officiating. Burial will follow at the Savannah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: D.L. McBride, Dusty Sebren, Adam Spore, Perry Spore, Brian Bass, Travis Atwood, and Jason Hopkins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.