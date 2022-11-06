Rick “Saxcat” Sims
KARNACK, TX — Services for Mr. Ricky “Saxcat” Sims will be held privately at a later date.
Rick Sims was born July 19, 1952 in Dallas, TX to Mr. Joe Wallace Sims and Mrs. Edna Louise Vaughn Sims. He passed from this life surrounded by his loving family October 29, 2022 at his home in Karnack, TX.
Rick “Saxcat” Sims was an incredibly talented Blues, Rock, and Soul musician who was able to live out his dream of touring, playing, and performing. He played and brought his signature sax sound to some of the oldest and most famous blues bars, clubs, and dives in the nation. Saxcat used to tell everyone that he picked up the sax because “it’s what the ladies love.” His music was an inspiration to others and helped bring young musicians to the world of blues. He was not only a musician but also a true showman as well. As amazing of a musician that Rick was, he was a better father, grandfather, husband, and friend. Rick never met anyone who stayed a stranger long. He was kind, loving, and caring. Rick loved his cats, he named all of his saxes after cats and all of his cats after musicians! Above all, Rick Sims loved his family and spending time with them any chance he could.
Gone before him are his first wife, Deborah Sims; his second wife, Susan Sims; his granddaughter, Angel Leanne Sims; and his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Catherine Nell Sims; his children, Cindy Atchely, Bryan Sims and wife Brandi, Jennifer Quitt, and Kimberly Golden and husband Daniel; his grandchildren, Chloe Atchely, Christina Sims, Natalie Torres, Maya Torres, Nick Roberts, Karisa Watson, Blake Watson, and wife Kelli, and Mackenzie Golden; several great grandchildren; his brother Jim Sims and wife Shirley, and numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends, and blues cats! Rick “Saxcat” Sims is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
