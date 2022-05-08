Rickey Harris, Sr.
KARNACK, TX — Graveside Services will be held for Mr. Rickey Harris, Sr., age 71, of Karnack, TX on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at The Mausoleum Chapel at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Officiating will be Rev. Monsignor Zach Kunnakkattuthara of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, TX. Entombment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX.
Mr. Rickey Harris, Sr. was born to John D. Harris and Alice Armstrong Harris on February 15, 1951 in Carthage, TX. He passed from this life May 5, 2022 in Longview, TX.
Mr. Rickey was a genuine man who never met a stranger; he loved to talk and was always kind and friendly. Rickey worked for AM Wax in Marshall, TX for 15 years. In his spare time he enjoyed being outdoors, especially if outdoors was crappie fishing on Caddo Lake. Above all else, Rickey loved his family and spending time with those he loved.
Rickey Harris, Sr. was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Harris, II, his parents; and his brother, John Harris. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mrs. Vickie Harris; his son, John Harris; his sister, Jean Whiteside and her husband Ed Smith, and numerous other relatives and beloved friends. Mr. Rickey Harris, Sr. is dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
