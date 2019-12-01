Ricky Borden
GILMER A funeral service for Ricky Borden will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Craig Evers will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home.
Ricky Borden 63, of Gilmer, Texas was born June 14th, 1956 to Edford Ray Borden and Etta Eyvonne Coleman. Mr. Borden passed away on November 25, 2019 in Cherokee, North Carolina. Mr. Borden was a volunteer Bass Pro Angler and mentor for Kids Fish Day, and he was also a sponsor for nineteen years. He believed every child should learn how to fish. Ricky Borden was an electrician, general handyman, scuba diver, and jewelry maker, with a particular fondness for turquoise jewelry. He was a practical joker with a heart of gold, as he never met a stranger and always managed to put everyone before himself.
Mr. Borden is survived by his wife, Bridgette Borden; children, Jamie Johnson and husband, Jeremy, Jason Borden and wife, Krystal, Jared Borden and wife, Candace, Leslie Sutton and husband, Ward, Ashley Morgan and husband, Jonathan, and Cory Fife; siblings, Mickie Stephens and husband, Michael, Nickie Moat and husband, John, Dicky Garrett Borden and wife, Christie, and Mitizie Dixon and husband, Ron; a very special aunt, Vivian Beller; a very special friend, Margie Lee; seventeen grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mr. Borden is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Monroe Borden; sister, Vickie Karletta Everette; and grandparents, Harley Edford Borden and Etta Ray Borden.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
