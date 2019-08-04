Robert (Bob) Merrill Goulden Sr.
MARSHALL In memory of Robert (Bob) Merrill Goulden Sr., there will be a joyful celebration of his life on Saturday, 10 August 2019, at the Marshall Community Church of the Nazarene, 907 Pocono, from 2-5 PM.
All are invited and all are welcome to come and share their memories and experiences of Bob Sr.
Lite refreshments will be on hand and the attire will be casual.
