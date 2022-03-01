Robert “Bob” Wallace DeSpain
JEFFERSON — Robert “Bob” Wallace DeSpain, 67, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Avinger Cemetery. Services will be held at the Captain Wm Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Captain Wm Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Bob passed away on February 24th due to COVID related complications. He is survived by his mother, Pollyanna “Sammie”DeSpain, his father William Robert DeSpain, his daughter, Chastity Lucas, his sister, Deborah Vincent Picard, and his two nephews and their wives, Michael Thomas Vincent, Daniel Lee Vincent, and Tracy and Lauren Vincent.
Refurbishing the Sedberry House was Bob’s favorite project. If you ever drove by the corner of Market and Henderson streets you likely saw him mowing the grass or blowing leaves from his yard. He always gave friends a smile, a wave, and a “hello there!”
During Bob’s earlier years, he was a partner in Lonestar Lumber located in Jefferson, Texas. Less than a year after selling his business, Bob suffered a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle accident. For 25 years, his mom Sammie was his caretaker, guardian, and constant companion.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Robert Despain, Michael Thomas Vincent, Daniel Lee Vincent, and Gene Williams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.