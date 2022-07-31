Robert Bret Allen
TROY — Robert Bret Allen, age 61, of Troy, Texas passed away on July 27, 2022 after a long battle with glioblastoma.
Bret is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Brigitte; parents B.R and Gloria Allen of Marshall, Texas; daughter Ryan Lucadou, husband Landon, and their son Levi of The Woodlands, Texas; son Zachary Allen and wife Jenny of Temple, Texas; brother Bart Allen, wife Holly, and their daughters Randi, Taylor, and Grace of Marshall, Texas; many other family members located throughout Texas and New York; and many, many close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday, August 6th at 10am in Marshall, Texas and on Saturday, August 13th at 10am Troy United Methodist Church in Troy, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troy United Methodist Church Missions, PO Box 9, Troy, Texas 76579 or to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.