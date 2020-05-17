Robert Buster Whitney Faris
MARSHALL Beloved husband, devoted father, cherished brother and friend of many, Robert Buster Whitney Faris, age 69 passed away in Tyler, Texas on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born in San Angelo, Texas on March 14, 1951 to Huyler and Jane (Rozar) Faris. Buster is preceded in death by his parents, Huyler and Jane Faris; his uncle and aunt, Richard and Leta Rozar; his aunt, Pat Rozar and his nephew, Jeffrey Holden. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 18 years, Crystal Ponder Faris; his daughter, whom he adored, Addison Kate Faris; his step-son, Bradley Lewis and wife, Lori; his step-daughter, Karine Courtney and husband, Chance; his sister, Yvette Meyers and husband, Chris; his nephews, Justin Christian and Clayton Meyers; his niece, Michelle Holden Bradley; special friends, Hugh, Jean and Jack Taylor, Clay and Ebee Allen and their sons, Clayton and Garrett Allen and his four legged fur babies, Watt and Gibbs. After graduation from high school, he attended San Angelo State University. Buster loved the Lord, and attended Cypress Valley Bible Church. He was dedicated to his Wednesday morning Men's Bible Study at Cypress Valley Bible Church. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, win or lose, and any sport that is played with a ball. He also loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He was a business owner in Marshall for over 25 years, but always jokingly stated he was not from East Texas. Buster's life was well lived, he was well loved and he will be deeply missed by all who were blessed by his friendship. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Bob Bryant and Dr. Shaun Kelehan for their love, care and friendship over the years. Due to the current public health crisis, a private service will be held for family only with a public Celebration of Life service for Buster at a later date to be announced. Honorary pallbearers will be Hugh Taylor, Clay Allen, Clayton Allen, Garrett Allen, Matt Moore, Jacob Fulbright, Danny Butler, Billy McWhorter, David Scholl, Mike Hallum and the Cypress Valley Bible Church Men's Bible Study. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buster's name to Cypress Valley Bible Church, P. O. Box 458, Marshall, Texas 75671. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only
begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him
should not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only
begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him
should not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 3:16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.