Robert Charles Lane
MARSHALL To many, he was the high school principal. To others, he was Coach. To his family, he was a beloved husband, father and Papa. While our hearts feel broken now, we know that he is at peace and in his Heavenly home.
Robert Charles (Bob) Lane was born on June 13, 1931, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Virgie and Cecil Lane. He graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1949 and attended Fort Smith Junior College before graduating from the University of Central Arkansas. Bob received his master's degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and later obtained his administrator's certification from East Texas State University.
After graduation from college, Bob first worked at Darby Junior High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas, as a basketball and football coach before working as an assistant basketball coach and assistant football coach at Northside High School, also in Fort Smith. In 1966, Bob and his family moved to Marshall, Texas, after he was hired as the head basketball coach and an assistant football coach at Marshall High School. After moving into administration, he worked as an assistant principal at Pemberton Ninth Grade campus and as principal at Marshall Junior High School. In 1976, he became the principal of Marshall High School, a position he held for 18 years, until, for health reasons, he retired and then worked as a part-time administrative consultant for Marshall ISD.
In March of 1958, Bob married Sally Murray and together they raised four children. Throughout fatherhood, he taught his children the importance of education and his love of sports. He also taught his children even more important lessons like donuts being the perfect Saturday breakfast.
He was an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall, where he taught Sunday school and worked with the youth group. Bob also served as a church elder numerous times, and was a member of the personnel and finance committees.
Always an avid sports fan, his loyalty to his schools never faded. If he were here with us today, Bob would be saying Go Mavs! and Woo Pig Sooie! to cheer on his teams.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sally, and their four children and two sons-in-law: Bobby Lane, Melissa and Rick Terrill, Pam and Bill Spurr, and Amanda Lane. He had six grandchildren: Natalie (Andy) Rogers, Tyler (Margaret) Terrill, Haley (Casey) Murch, Kelsey Terrill, Robbie (Kacie) Spurr, and Sam Terrill. He also had five great-grandchildren: Mercer Rogers, Eliana Murch, Larkin Rogers, Addilyn Murch and James Terrill.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29 from 5pm to 7pm at Downs Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday at 11am at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Indian Springs Road in Marshall. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Martino and Theresa Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Bob Lane Scholarship Fund or to the Church General Fund at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall (P.O. Box 1303, Marshall, TX, 75671).
