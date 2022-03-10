Robert Dewey Dossett, Sr.
MARSHALL — On Friday, March 4, 2022, our Cowboy Dewey Dossett rode away to his prepared Heavenly Mansion.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Dewey’s Barn. A visitation and more celebration will be held after the service.
Robert Dewey Dossett, Sr. was born on May 17, 1944, to Lola Ida Iola Ridgeway and Houston Taylor Dossett in Marshall, Texas. He was one of a kind with many talents. He was a beautician, a blacksmith, an avid lover of horses, a rancher, a Ferrier, a Christian, a REAL COWBOY. Dewey graduated cosmetology school in 1962 and later opened “Dewey’s-House of Coiffures” which started out on E. Alamo but ended up on Popular at the shop that was built by he and family members. He and his first wife, Sylvia, along with his sisters, Joyce and Dot and niece, Debbie worked side by side for many years. During his time as a beauty operator, he attended Kilgore College where he graduated from horseshoeing school in 1973 along with his classmate Gerald Smith, and they were great friends. Dewey, from the early 70’s worked at Rosborough Springs assisting with horses, cows, and day to day ranch work and was employed by Smith Steel Casting Company as a salesman until its closure in 2001. He served as Marshall Elks Past Exalted Ruler from 1971-1972. He was initiated in 1964 to the Order and became a Life Status Member in 2007.
He took much pride in his children, grandchildren, horses and his beloved barn. He loved to entertain at his barn with friends singing karaoke, having birthday parties, celebrations and on occasion a friendly poker game. He was involved in the Rebel Riders Drill Team for many years and enjoyed coaching many young people as well as more mature to ride and perform. He was also part of The Silver Spurs and enjoyed performing and showing off his riding skills. He had a true love for his horses, loved working his cows, cutting his hay and loved his dogs, Heidi and Marshall, who were in attendance at all events. He also had a knack for wood working and building beautiful furniture, whiskey towers and other hand-crafted unique items. He was a handy man and could fix anything from a broken toy to a leaking faucet to a broken heart. He was always there to counsel his family and friends. He loved to dance and was always the best dancer in the room and if you were lucky enough to dance with him, you were also the best dancer in the room. He loved life, he loved his family, his friends and loved making memories with them all. His energy, enthusiasm, infectious smile and hugs were filled with love for everyone. He had a way that made you feel you were the most special person on Earth. He could light up a room like no other. He was always the life of the party and had more energy then all the family and friends that surrounded him. He never met a stranger and always included everyone. Pappaw always had a mischievous grin and nickname for everyone. He passed along his baby blue eyes and dimples to his grandchildren. He gave the best hugs and kisses!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Lola Dossett; his siblings, Elbert Dossett, Dot Trousedale, Joyce Minatrea and Taylor Dossett.
He is survived by his children, Tonya (Scotty) Lovelace, Tiffany (Jim) Ammerman and Robert Dewey Dossett, Jr.; his grandchildren, Madison (Jared) Hood, Erik Ammerman, Marisa (Billy) Hayes, Ashley Dossett, Sadie (Sam) Potter, Charlee Dossett and Taylor Dossett; great-grandchildren, Avynn Hood, McClane Hood, James Curtis (JC) Hood, Holden Hayes and one on the way, Brooks Reid Potter; his sister, Opal Curry; special niece Penny Paulk (Deweena); multiple nieces and nephews; Sylvia Duette, who was his first love, the mother of his children and friend for life; Annette Bush, Christy Cobb, Melissa Ryan, Jennifer Lunday, Robert Henderson, Jacob Foster, sisters by choice, Fran Hurley and Betty Henigsmith; Jose Martinez, his right hand man and the Saturday night barn karaoke crew. He is also survived by many great friends which are too numerous to list.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to The Dewey Dossett Cowboy Strong Hard Luck Fund at 209 W. Rusk St., Marshall, Texas 75670.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.