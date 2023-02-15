Robert James Bot
ANTIPOLO (THE PHILIPPINES) — Robert (Bobby) passed away on January 29, 2023 suddenly due to a heart attack at his home in the Philippines with his wife, Florie, and his stepdaughter, Golda, whom he loved as his own.
Services will be held in the Philippines.
Bobby graduated from Ivanhoe Public School. After graduation, he attended St. Cloud State University and earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree. He used his degree to teach in Litchfield High School. He moved back to Ivanhoe and worked on the family farm.
He met Florie Castro, fell in love, and moved to the Philippines.
He always said he was so happy to be living in the Philippines with his wife and Golda. Also to be free from the Minnesota winters!
Bobby is survived by his wife Florie, stepdaughter Golda, brother Jerry Bot (Ivanhoe), sister Nancy Meier (Marshall), Becky (Bot) Wilkinson (Pearl, TX), and nieces and nephews.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lillian Bot, brothers David and Larry, and nephew Boone Wilkinson.
