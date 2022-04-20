Robert Joe Moore
MARSHALL, TX — Robert Joe Moore, 77, of Marshall passed on April 16, 2022 in Texas City, TX. He was born December 29, 1944 in Farmerville, LA to Robert L. “Buster” Moore and Eunice Shaw Moore. Joe graduated from Fairpark H.S. in Shreveport, LA where he was known for his ability to play baseball and basketball and received a full scholarship to play for East Texas Baptist College, where he met Dolly DeBeaux and they were married November 11, 1966 at the First United Methodist Church in Marshall. Mr. Moore graduated from ETBC and was drafted into the US Army. Mr. Moore worked with Judge John DeWitt Furrh and Sam B. Hall to establish the first Probation offices in Harrison, Panola and Shelby Counties and was the first Probation officer in those counties. After getting the offices established and working, he was able to work in the Harrison County office as the director, where he served from 1971 until his retirement in 2006.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Dolly of Marshall; daughter DeDe Moore Zalewski and her husband Clint of League City, TX. Joe is preceded in death by his parents as well as his father and mother-in-law, Claude and Lena DeBeaux.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. A service to celebrate his life will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Marshall TX with Rev. David Luckert officiating. Interment will follow at Crossroads Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donnie Broadus, Ed Perkins, Larry Jimenez, Brad Morin, Jeff Seal, Bob Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rick Tackett, Ray Freeman, Bill Huffman, Milton Minter and George Huffman.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be made in Joe’s name to the Society of St. Stephen at First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Houston Street, Marshall, TX 75670; Mission Marshall Food Bank at missionmarshall.org/donations-accepted or North Point Elementary Library, In Memory of Joe Moore, 3200 Almond Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77059.
