Robert Lamar “Was” Wasdin, CMSgt (Ret)
ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX — Robert Lamar “Was” Wasdin, 90, passed away on May 28, 2022 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a Christian man who was devoted to God, his wife, and family. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force and a Vietnam War Bronze Star recipient.
Was was born on November 18, 1931 in Colquitt, GA to Oscar Evan and Mary Debbie Houston Wasdin, and he joined the Air Force in 1951. He married Billie Jane Moran in 1952. Together they raised four children. Was retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 1978, and settled in Elysian Fields at Wachibi Farm.
Was was the backbone of his family, and his generations are blessed by him. At 90, he was on his tractor checking on his cows and fences. His mind was sharp and so was his humor.
Was is survived by his wife, Billie Wasdin, and his four children: Nicki Lanman, Vicki and Rick Pitts, Scott and Martina Wasdin, and Christine Wasdin and Dennis Hilley. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and by his siblings Jimmy Wasdin, Lucy Wasdin Collins, and Mary Ellen Wasdin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Debbie Wasdin, and his siblings Evan Wasdin, Leta Wasdin, Hubert “Red” Wasdin, and Nancy Wasdin Potesta.
A memorial service will be held at New Hebron Baptist Church in Elysian Fields, TX on Tuesday, June 14th at 2pm. A military marker will be placed at Panola Mt. Zion Cemetery in DeBerry, TX.
