Robert Lee Humphrey
GARY Funeral services for Robert Lee Humphrey, 90, of Gary, Texas will be held at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall at 2:00 pm Friday, February 5, 2021.
Robert Bob Humphrey was born June 7, 1930 in Herbine, Arkansas to Dossie and Eva Humphries. He entered the United States Armed Forces in 1950 and retired as Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) in 1990. God called the Chief home on January 26, 2021.
Bob was blessed in his retirement to be able to spend his golden years doing all that he dreamed - worshiping God, hunting, fishing and living on Lake Murvaul. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He was quick with a joke, a shrewd 42 player, and a catfish frying fool. As one of his great nephews said, Robert has lines in the water now! He was loved immensely and will be remembered by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Humphrey. He was also preceded in death by Virginia Humphrey, mother of his children; Don Keel, son-in-law; John Lee Bubba Davis, Jr., stepson; and brothers Donald Humphries, Johnnie Humphries, Douglas Humphries, Arvin Humphries, and Quentin Humphries.
He is survived by daughters Jo Linda Sharp and husband Andy Sharp, Cheryl Keel, and Deborah Dawson and husband Bill Dawson; stepdaughters Nellie Davis and Mary Ann Anna Hunt; stepson Charles Pip Davis; sisters Martha Rainey, Hilda Cort, Lorraine Ahart and Cecelia Humphries; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and a devoted and loving church family.
Remembrance service to be led by Pastor Jared Brown of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
Honorary Pallbearers include Jerod Boyd, Austin Sharp, Bryan Dawson, Alan Rainey, Craig Humphries, Brian Ahart, Lance Graves, Jim Cannon, Tommy Miller, Cecil Whitton, Gary Prentice, Randy Rowe, Kyle Weatherford, James Mason and Blake Thames.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a visitation preceding funeral services. The family requests masks and social distancing be followed throughout the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 1422 County Road 119, Carthage, TX 75633, or Panola County Veterans, 110 S. Sycamore #108, Carthage, TX 75633. Online condolences may be offered at www.downsfuneralhome.com.
