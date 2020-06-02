Robert Lee Smithers, Jr.
LONGVIEW Graveside Services for Mr. Robert Lee Smithers, Jr., age 93, of Longview, TX. will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Algoma Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Bro. Kip Salyer of First Baptist Church of Longview, TX will be officiating.
Robert Lee Smithers, Jr. was born January 18, 1927 in Greenville, TX to Robert Lee Smithers, Sr. and Euna Hamilton Smithers and passed from this life on May 30, 2020 in Longview, TX.
Mr. Smithers graduated from Greenville High School and was drafted to the Merchant Marines where he proudly served our country. Upon leaving the Marines, Robert married the love of his life, Mrs. Carol Thomas Smithers of Marshall, TX on September 24, 1949. He would go on to work for SWEPCO for ten years and in that time joined U.S. Army National Guard. Upon leaving SWEPCO Mr. Smithers bought and owned East Texas Insulation for 25 years. Robert enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and friends, and traveling. He especially loved Alaska and went on several cruises with his wife and family to share the Alaskan land and seascapes. He also loved the beach and his family took many vacations to Ft. Walton Beach, Ganndma's Beach. In his later years he spent time fishing and hunting with his family and keeping an immaculate yard. Mr. Smithers' yard was the standard for his neighborhood.
Robert L. Smithers was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Louella Francis Smithers and her husband Rick Toler. He is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years; his daughter Robin Smithers Iacoponelli and her husband John Michael; his grandchildren, Samantha Iacoponelli Calderon and her husband Leo, Thomas Hansen Iacoponelli, William Zachary Iacoponelli, and numerous other relatives, and beloved friends. Robert Lee Smithers, Jr. is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
The Smithers family would like to thank Texas Home Health, family and friends, and Mr. Smithers' caregiver Emma for her love and care of Mr. Smithers.
In lieu of flowers the Smithers family requests that memorials be made to AccentCare Hospice Foundation at 17855 N. Ste. #200 Dallas, TX 75287.
