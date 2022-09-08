Robert Leland Yates
SCOTTSVILLE — A graveside service for Robert (Bob) Leland Yates, 92, of Scottsville, Texas, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Yates Memorial Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas.
He was born on February 24, 1930, in Marshall, Texas to Robert B. Yates and Vera Dickinson Yates and passed away on September 5, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1948. He served in the Unites States Air Force from 1951 to 1953. While stationed in England, his unit formed a football team known as the Burtonwood Bullets. After returning to Marshall, he met and married Wanda Lou Franklin on November 25, 1954. They moved to Austin where he attended the University of Texas. After returning to Marshall in 1957, he specialized in masonry and construction. He continued the family business of Yates Construction after his dads passing in 1984. He was an avid private pilot and spent many hours flying around the “patch.” He also enjoyed flying Wanda to his favorite destination, Colorado. He loved to hunt, fish, swim and lifeguard in his early years. He was a member of the Marshall Masonic Lodge #22, AF&AM for 66 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Col. Robert B. and Vera D. Yates; great grandsons, Robert Tyler Robbins and Colton Oney and in laws, Earl and Prue Franklin.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wanda Yates; daughters, Kim Yates-Oney (Truman) and 17 years later, Stacy Yates Scott (Jeramy); grandchildren, Jennifer Brannan (Danny), Shannon Talley, Cole Silliman, Myah Silliman, Kade Silliman and Trey Oney (Candi); great-grandchildren, Kylie Layton, Ayden Layton, Breah Ives and Ava Ives, great-great-grandchildren, Paisley Robbins and her mother Ryan Robbins and Kinsley Robbins; cousins, Dana Tauzin (Rick) and Jan Brown (Kenneth) and his longtime friend, Gary Fort along with numerous other family and friends.
A very special thank you to his care givers, Theresa Brown, Lola Spellman, Wanda Wilson, Annie Lee and Shirley Craver.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the local VFW, the Epilepsy Foundation, St. Marks United Methodist Church, Marshall or to the charity of your choice.
