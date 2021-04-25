Robert Phillip Salmi
MARSHALL Robert Phillip Salmi of Marshall passed away at the age of 80 on April 12, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Born in San Diego, California on February 15, 1941 to Swande and Hannah Salmi, Bob attended La Sierra College in Riverside prior to graduating from the College of Mortuary Sciences in Los Angeles, California. He then worked as a Funeral Director for a few years both before and after he served his country in the Ary. In May of 1968 he met Rebecca Merritt on a blind date in San Francisco. They married November 24, 1968 and were blessed with two daughters, Heidi and Kristi.
A member of the Jefferson Academy Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Bob will be remembered for his passion in helping others by always lending a hand to those in need.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rebecca Merritt Salmi; his daughters, Heidi Ann Salmi and Kristi Jane Salmi Karmy and her husband, David Karmy; as well as many family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Jefferson Academy Seventh-Day Adventist Church on May 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. in Jefferson, Texas with a private burial to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.