Robert Robby Marshall Perkins, Sr.
MARSHALL Robert Robby' Marshall Perkins, Sr., 68, of Marshall, Texas went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020. Robert was born July 7, 1952 to W.H. Perkins and Sarah Jane Stowe.
Robert was a fervent Christian who loved being in the word of God daily. He loved to share the word of Jesus with anyone who would listen...or not. He loved spending time with family and friends, he loved a good laugh, a long telephone call with his sister and the daily companionship of his granddog Maxx. Those who knew Robert knew he was legally blind, but can find peace knowing that he is able to see again and the first thing he saw was the face of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sue Perkins; children, Robert Marshall Perkins, Jr. and wife Melanie, and Christopher Michael Perkins and wife Stephanie; six grandchildren, Megan Lamm and husband Tyler, Malory Perkins, Katelyn Burchfield and husband Wade, Hunter Perkins, Christian Perkins and Brody Perkins; two great-grandchildren, Clair Lamm and William Burchfield; brother, Kenneth Perkins and wife Judy; three sisters, Pam Perkins, Wanda Alexander and husband Jimmy, and Laura Mendosa and husband Juan John'; sister-in-law, Judy (Hamilton) Perkins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, W.H. Perkins and Sarah Jane Stowe; step-father, Billy Stowe and brother, W.H. Tony' Perkins.
The family wishes to thank CHRISTUS ER in Marshall and CHRISTUS ICU in Longview for their compassionate care. No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local foodbank. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
Robert was a fervent Christian who loved being in the word of God daily. He loved to share the word of Jesus with anyone who would listen...or not. He loved spending time with family and friends, he loved a good laugh, a long telephone call with his sister and the daily companionship of his granddog Maxx. Those who knew Robert knew he was legally blind, but can find peace knowing that he is able to see again and the first thing he saw was the face of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sue Perkins; children, Robert Marshall Perkins, Jr. and wife Melanie, and Christopher Michael Perkins and wife Stephanie; six grandchildren, Megan Lamm and husband Tyler, Malory Perkins, Katelyn Burchfield and husband Wade, Hunter Perkins, Christian Perkins and Brody Perkins; two great-grandchildren, Clair Lamm and William Burchfield; brother, Kenneth Perkins and wife Judy; three sisters, Pam Perkins, Wanda Alexander and husband Jimmy, and Laura Mendosa and husband Juan John'; sister-in-law, Judy (Hamilton) Perkins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, W.H. Perkins and Sarah Jane Stowe; step-father, Billy Stowe and brother, W.H. Tony' Perkins.
The family wishes to thank CHRISTUS ER in Marshall and CHRISTUS ICU in Longview for their compassionate care. No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local foodbank. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.