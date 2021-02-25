Robert Wes Moore
MARSHALL, TX Funeral Services for Mr. Robert Wes Moore will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Marshall, TX. Interment will follow at Gill Cemetery. Dr. Danny Warbington of Mulberry Springs Baptist Church will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Robert Wesley Moore was born March 21, 1960 in Marshall, TX to Mr. Kirby Wyatt Moore and Mrs. Ada Jane Hampton. He passed from this life February 22, 2021in Longview TX surrounded by his family.
Wes grew up in Minden, LA where he attended and graduated Glen Brook School. While there, he played in every sport that they offered. If you were to ask him, he would tell you that he was better at those sports than his older brother. He was an avid New Orleans Saints Fan there was never any doubt how much he loved his team and how much he loved making fun of the Dallas Cowboys! His drive and work ethic started at an early age when he started as a carhop for the family business. At age 17 he began his career in the oil field and would go on to retire from Nabors Drilling. Following in his father's footsteps, Wes owned and operated several laundromats in the East Texas area. Wes was compassionate and generous, always ready to give financially or physically to anyone in need. His Laundromat customers were never surprised when Mr. Wes offered to wash or dry their clothes for free. While supporting his family with his businesses and his career in the oilfield, Wes defeated multiple myeloma cancer after an 18-year battle. Wes left a positive and encouraging impression on everyone that he met. He left this world telling his family to take care of each other.
Robert Wes Moore was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Moore, and his father. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 26 years, Deanna Moore; his children, Suzi Morgan, Derek Rabalais and wife Toni, and Brandi Rabalais; grandchildren, Maite Bean, Mali Bean, Alexis Prince, Preston Prince, Alex Rabalais, Zachary Rabalais, Selah Rabalais, Josiah Rabalais, Isaiah Rabalais, Isabella Rabalais, and Hannah Rabalais; his mother, Ada Jane Hampton; his siblings, Denise Saldivar, Kirby Moore and wife Terri, and Mark Moore and wife Jill. Robert Wes Moore is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.