Robert Willis Owen
MARSHALL Funeral Services will be held for Mr. Robert W. Owen, age 84, of Marshall, TX on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Officiating will be Bro. Jim Houston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sullivan Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Robert Oscar Willis Owen was born July 30, 1936 in Hawkins, TX to Ollie Owen and Courtney Haper Owen. He passed from this life August 15, 2020 in Longview, TX.
Robert went to school in Gladewater, TX before enlisting in the United States Navy where he would proudly serve his nation for four years. He would go on to marry the love of his life Wanza Stegall on July 11, 1956, the couple would go on to make their home in Marshall, TX. Mr. Owen was an operator at Thiokol for several years. Robert was the kind of man that was skilled in anything that he took upon himself to do, especially mechanics. He loved old cars; working on them, and trading them were two of his favorite pastimes. Among the many that he owned through the years, two of his favorite were a 1968 Camaro and a 1974 Nova. Mr. Owen was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his sons on the lake and in the woods. He found salvation in Jesus Christ later in life and spent much time reading his Bible, especially the Old Testament. Robert loved vacations with his wife and children, their favorite destination was anywhere there was wildlife. They really loved visiting Colorado. Mr. Owen loved his family above all, especially his grand and great grandchildren. He taught them all a strong work ethic and leaves a legacy of love.
Robert W. Owen was preceded in death by his parents; his step mother, Alma Owen; and his brother David Owen. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mrs. Wanza Owen; his sons, Robert D. Owen and wife Judy, and Steven Owen and wife Wanda; his grandchildren, Rheanna Owen Branch and husband James, Allison K. Owen Austin and husband David, Cory Owen and wife Holly, Amy Owen Raley and Jason, Brandy Owen Jackson and husband Mark, Kassidy Owen, Elizabeth Owen, and Adriana Skye Owen; his great grandchildren, Makenna Branch, and Hunter Branch; and numerous other relatives, family, and friends. Robert Owen is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
