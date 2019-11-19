Robin Ann Morse
WASKOM Robin Ann Morse, 34 stepped into Heaven Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a lengthy and courageous battle with meningitis. Robin was born in Shreveport, LA, December 1, 1984, a premature infant twin. Robin was a homemaker and resided in the Waskom area all her life. She was very independent and enjoyed time spent with children and animals. She loved working with her dogs and riding horses. Robin was a Christian and was baptized at Crossroads Baptist Church.
Robin was preceded in death at an early age by her mother, Clarann Lawyer Morse. She is survived by her twin sister, Sheri Lee Morse; father, David C. Morse; stepmother, Pam Morse; stepbrother, Brandon Smith.
Robin was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was a very brave young lady and faced many hardships with genuine courage and determination.
The family would like to express a heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and associated staff at various hospitals who attended to Robin during her illness. Special thanks are extended to the staff at the Marshall Manor Nursing Home and Marshall Hospice for providing excellent loving care during Robin's final days.
A memorial service is scheduled for 7:00p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 6:00-7:00p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019.
