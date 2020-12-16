Rodney Odin Fant
MARSHALL Memorial services for Rodney Odin Fant, age 68, of Marshall, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., December 19, 2020 at Red Hill Saint Williams Cemetery, Cass Co. Texas.
Rodney was born December 3, 1951 to Cary Buckner Fant Jr. and Elizabeth McGilvray and passed away October 26, 2020. Catholic by faith, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and excavating for arrow heads and Native American artifacts, and spending time with friends. Rodney was proficent in auto and truck parts sales, and became a Certified Goodyear Mechanic.
Mr. Fant was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Anita Fant Barker and Mary Angela Fant.
Left to cherish his memory are brothers, Cary B. Fant III, of Longview, Bruce and wife Shannan Phillips of Florida, and Emit and wife Karen; one niece Valerie; and nephews Cary B. Fant IV, Brett Phillips, and extended family and friends.
