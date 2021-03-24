Rodney Wayne Slater
MARSHALL A graveside service for Rodney Wayne Slater will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Pete Sellers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
Rodney Wayne Slater, 64 of Marshall, Texas was born on September 24, 1956 to his parents, Barbara Anne Starr and Robert Oliver Slater. Mr. Slater passed away on March 19, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He worked as a truck driver and in his free time worked on boats for his friends. He enjoyed gold prospecting and having a good time with family and friends. Mr. Slater loved his family, especially spending time with them.
Mr. Slater is survived by the love of his life, JJ Slater; son, JR Slater and wife, Shannon; daughter Carmin Davis and husband, Jerry; siblings, Rhonda Thurmon (Mike), Debbie Harris (Jackie), John Armstreet, Dawn Johnson (Danny), Deanna Vickers (Paul), and Theresa Hawkins (Bart); grandchildren, J.D., Austin, Hannah, Chas, Madison, Brooke, and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Malayah. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Slater is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Samantha; sister-in-law, Amy.
