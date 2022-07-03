Rodney Wayne Sparks
LONGVIEW — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Wednesday July 6, 2022 at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas. Interment to follow at Rosehill Garden Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Sparks was born October 26, 1955 and made his eternal step from his earthly life into his eternal life on June 27, 2022.
