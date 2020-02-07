Roger Lee Creasy
MARSHALL A funeral service for Roger Creasy will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00a.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Algoma Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Roger Lee Creasy was born in Bedford County, Virginia on March 10, 1945, and passed away February 1, 2020 in Fresno, California. He married Janette Marie on December 23, 1968 in Harrison County, Texas. Roger soon moved to Marshall in 1969 and resided here until his move to Madera, California in 2018 to be closer to his family.
He was a devoted servant of Christ with much of his time devoted to the church and it's activities. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, computers, and games with friends.
Roger was an avid photographer providing service to local sports, church directories, and doing portrait work.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Janette Creasy; son Stacy Creasy; grandchildren, Taylor Creasy, and Mallory Creasy, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Claradene Creasy.
