Roger Maddox
MARSHALL A funeral service for Roger Maddox will be held at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas on Wednesday, December 11th at 2:00 p.m. Brother Craig Evers will officiate the service. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10th at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Roger Nathan Maddox, 56, of Marshall, Texas was born October 6th, 1963 to his mother, Ruby Doris Maddox in Marshall, Texas. Mr. Maddox passed away on December 6th, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Mr. Maddox was a lifelong resident of Harrison County and of non-denominational faith. He loved dirt track racing and worked for PPC in Longview for two years.
Mr. Maddox is survived by his wife, Tammie Dossett Maddox; children, Corey Maddox and wife, Morgan, Courtney Hampton and husband, Dustin; mother and father-in-law, Emil and Bettie Morin; sisters-in-law, Tracie Welch and husband, Joe, Terrie Riley and husband, Kit, Tonya Madry, Tabitha Archuleta and husband, Derek, and Shelly Stewart; sister, Carla Haney; brothers-in-law, Tommy Madry Jr. and wife, Mandy, Jerry Morin and wife, Alinda, and Phillip Morin and wife, Ryn; grandchildren, Ryann Holmes, Cruz Maddox, Carlie Hampton, Kason Maddox, and Kinzley, all of which he never called by their name as he had a special nickname for each of them. He is also survived by his nieces, Tristan, Taylor, Mackenzie, Avery Laila, and Kerry; nephews, Russell, Ridge, River, Sterling, Triton, Kason, Dallas, Scotty, Matthew, TJ, and Alex, as well as special relatives Billy and Linda Oney, Teresa, Lisa, and Cindy.
Mr. Maddox is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Doris and Robert Knight; his father-in-law, whom he proudly worked beside and shared many adventures, Taylor Dossett; his grandparents, Willie and Myrtle Maddox; Houston and Lola Dossett, and Dreda Moore.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
