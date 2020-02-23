Ronald A. Ronnie Garrison
MARSHALL Ronald A. (Ronnie) Garrison was born April 15, 1948 in Marshall, Texas to Alton Mark Garrison and Reva Jo McClain Garrison. He passed away February 10, 2020 in Longview after a brief illness with cancer.
Ronnie married Virginia Ruthie Smith on March 4, 1966 in Marshall, Texas. He served his country from 1966-1970 with the US Army Reserve in Ft. Dix, NJ and Ft. Polk, LA during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Garrison Metal Products for 55 years, where he enjoyed working with his co-workers. He was a member of Pope City Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. Ronnie loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Virginia (Ruthie) Garrison; children, Thomas Garrison and wife Alisha, and Randall Garrison and wife Elena; grandchildren, Zack and Megan Barton, Steven and Ashley Crump, Brandon Garrison, Haley Garrison, Riley Garrison, and Sophia Garrison, Alex Aviles, Jasmine Aviles, Oscar Aviles and Alicia Aviles; and great-grandson, Parker Barton. Also surviving Mr. Garrison are his aunt Joyce Garrison; sisters-in-law Emma Lou Smith and Marie Kellam; brother-in-law Carl Williams; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Billy Joe and Shirley Smith, and Becky and Ronnie Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Williams; and brother, Jimmy Garrison; brother-in-law, Albert Pete Smith; brother-in-law Buster Smith and wife Mary.
Funeral services for Mr. Garrison will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Evers and Bro. Leonard Nichols officiating. There will be a time of visitation with family and friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday at Downs Funeral Home.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are the employees of Garrison Metal Products, and the Men of Pope City Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pope City Baptist Church Building Fund in his memory.
