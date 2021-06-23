Ronald Lee Braden, Sr.
WASKOM Ronald Lee Braden passed peacefully from this world into Glory, surrounded by those he loved on June 20, 2021.
He was born to R.L and Marie (Bridges) Braden on August 12, 1944 in Ft. Worth, TX. He attended school in Denison, TX, where he met his bride, Jo Lewis (Braden). They were married on May 9, 1964. Together they welcomed three children. His work took them all over the state of Texas and beyond. The last 3 decades they made their home in Waskom, TX. They enjoyed many camping trips and long summer visits with family. Ronald loved sweet treats and fast cars. He was always quick to brag and talk about his children and grandchildren. His toolbox at work was always covered with their photos. He treasured lifelong friendships with Barbara and Eddie Jackson and Richard and Sue Coley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and close friend and brother-in-law Eddie Jackson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Jo, children: Ronald Lee Braden II (Lori), Melissa Coley (Richard), Brent Braden (Michelle) grandchildren: Ronald Lee Braden III, Tyler Braden (Brooke), Brittney Fields (Josh), Danielle Braden, Katie, Tessa and Michael Braden and Christy Rice (Luke), Richard Trey Coley III, 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab Facility and nursing staff for all the love and care they gave to Mr. Braden in his last few weeks.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.