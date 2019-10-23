Ronney Lee Derouen
LUBBOCK Ronney Lee Derouen, 77, of Lubbock, went to be with his Lord Oct. 2, 2019.
He was a Vietnam veteran and a former resident of Marshall.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; a son, Brandon Scott Derouen and wife Suzanne of Plano; two daughters, Jennifer Derouen of Lufkin and Courtney Derouen of Lubbock; brother, Elden Derouen of Spring; sister, Nettie Landry and husband, Dan of Lake Charles, La.; four grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Custer Road UMC in Plano with a reception following.
