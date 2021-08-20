Ronney Lenoir
MARSHALL, TX — Ronney Lenoir, 75 of Marshall, passed away August 16, 2021 in Longview. He was born June 23, 1946 in Paris, TX to Lewis and Lucille Schaffer Lenoir. He graduated from Paris High School, and worked for General Motors until retiring after over 20 years of service. Ronney and his wife had a houseboat at Big Cypress Marina at Lake o the Pines for over 20 years where he loved to crappie fish and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Patty Lenoir of Marshall; sons: Richard Lenoir and his wife Christine of Paris, Jason Lenoir of Las Vegas; daughters: Jennifer Davis and her husband John of Marshall, Julie Medina and her husband Pepe of Tyler; grandchildren: Payten Vanderschaaf, Rhett Storey, Ruby Jack Lenoir, Connor Davis, Parker Davis, Benjamin Pena, Cash Pena; great grandchildren: Wyatt and Harper Vanderschaaf; brother: Billy Lenoir and his wife Lydia of Westminster, TX; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Lucille Lenoir; twin brother, Donnie; brother, Charles Lenoir; sister, Lajuanna McNeal.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. for Mr. Lenoir on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis St. Marshall, TX with Rev. Thad Carter officiating. A time of visitation with his family will follow in the funeral home garden room.
