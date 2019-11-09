Ronnie Earl Hammers
MARSHALL, TEXAS Ronnie Earl Hammers, age 71, was born on December 2, 1947 in Marshall, Texas to Bertha Shepard Hammers and Timothy Hammers. He passed into the arms of his loving Lord and Savior at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Ronnie was a 1966 graduate of Marshall High School and completed his education graduating from the University of Arkansas. He was a member of the Arkansas Razorback football team and was named an All American Player. He coached briefly, before joining his father in the family owned business, Right-Kut, Inc. where he continued working until his death. Ronnie was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church for 48 years serving as an Usher, working with the youth and was a member of the Vestry. On July 31, 1971, he married Joyce Allen and they celebrated 48 years of marriage. From this union, they had two sons. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Hammers Brown and her husband, A.L. Brown and his father, Timothy Hammers and his wife, Glenda Hammers. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Allen Hammers; his sons, Thomas Blakeley Hammers (Dawn), and Blair Arthur Hammers (Melissa); his grandsons, Nathan White, Remley White, Eli Hammers and his granddaughter, Lyla Allen Hammers. Ronnie is also survived by his father-in-law, Charles Allen; his sister-in-law, Kay Downs; two nephews, Marcus Downs (Crystal) and Martin Downs (Heather); two great nephews, Trent Ogle and Masen Downs; a great niece, Kenleigh; his aunt, Rilla Woodruff; his uncle, Arvel Shepard (Louise); many cousins including Margie Hendry; and numerous friends who were blessed by his life. Ronnie loved playing golf, watching sporting events, playing card games, spending time at Caddo Lake and doing family things, but his true passion in life was the time he spent with his grandchildren whom he adored. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church with Father Philip Jones and Father Andrew Ellison officiating. Visitation will be held immediately following the service from 2:00pm-3:00pm at All Saints Parish Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church. Private burial will be held at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Bennett, Ron Bagley, Allen Staggers, Bill Taylor, John Corley, Wade Emery and Lyn Garner. Honorary Pallbearers are his golfing buddies from Marshall Lakeside Country Club. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Trinity Episcopal School, 2905 Rosborough Springs Road, Marshall, TX 75672 or a charitable organization of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
