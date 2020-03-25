Ronnie Leon Brock
MARSHALL Ronnie Leon Brock, 72 of Marshall, passed away in Longview, Texas on March 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Ronnie graduated from Marshall High School in 1966 and attended Southern State University in Magnolia, Arkansas on a baseball scholarship. One of Ronnie's favorite baseball memories was his participation on the 1963 Texas Babe Ruth League State Championship team from Marshall. His association with his fellow team members was cherished. Ronnie's working career involved sports journalism, restaurant management and the dry cleaning industry at B & C Cleaners in Marshall. After retirement, Ronnie led a very quiet life in his later years, enjoying playing bridge with his friends and watching sports on television. He will be truly missed by his family. Ronnie is survived by his son, Chris Suttle and wife Melissa of DeQueen, Arkansas, and grandsons Taylor and Jayden Suttle of DeQueen, Arkansas. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters, Judy Brock Clark (Stanley) of Tyler, and Penny Brock Clyde (Ron) of Waxahachie. Other family includes, nephews Brody Clark, (Kimberly) Tyler, Phillip Clyde (Lauren), San Antonio, and nieces Paige Clyde, San Antonio and Phoebe Gressett (Jonathan) of Abilene. Additional family members are Connor Clark, Dallas, and Jack Clark, Tyler. Due to the current nationwide health crisis, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
