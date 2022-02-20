Ronnie “Ron” Hamilton
MARSHALL, TX — Funeral Services for Mr. Ronnie “Ron” Hamilton, age 73, of Marshall, TX will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Interment to follow at Eagle Creek Cemetery in Harleton, TX. Pastor Brad Williams of The Church of Garden Valley will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Mr. Hamilton was born July 4, 1948 in Marshall, TX to Mr. George “Boots” Hamilton and Mrs. Ethel Wingo Hamilton. He passed from this life on February 18, 2022 in Marshall, TX
Ron married the love of his life, Mrs. Mary Hamilton on March 5, 1969 in Marshall, TX. He was an outdoorsman, he loved fishing and hunting. He worked as a Pawn Broker in Marshall for many years before retiring from Insta-Cash Pawn. Ron enjoyed playing dominos and cards with his family and friends, and he was great at both!
Ronnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Quada; son, Bobby Jones, and his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Mrs. Mary Hamilton; his children: daughters, Ronda Perez, Debbie Lucas and husband Michael, Sandra Young and husband David; and son, Lex Jones and wife Bonnie, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and beloved friends. Ronnie “Ron” Hamilton is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Mr. Hamilton was born July 4, 1948 in Marshall, TX to Mr. George “Boots” Hamilton and Mrs. Ethel Wingo Hamilton. He passed from this life on February 18, 2022 in Marshall, TX
Ron married the love of his life, Mrs. Mary Hamilton on March 5, 1969 in Marshall, TX. He was an outdoorsman, he loved fishing and hunting. He worked as a Pawn Broker in Marshall for many years before retiring from Insta-Cash Pawn. Ron enjoyed playing dominos and cards with his family and friends, and he was great at both!
Ronnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Quada; son, Bobby Jones, and his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Mrs. Mary Hamilton; his children: daughters, Ronda Perez, Debbie Lucas and husband Michael, Sandra Young and husband David; and son, Lex Jones and wife Bonnie, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and beloved friends. Ronnie “Ron” Hamilton is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.