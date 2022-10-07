Rosalyn L. Devers Hill
MARSHALL — Celebration of Life for Rosalyn L Devers Hill will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Mooringsport, Louisiana. Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday October 7, 2022 at Black’s Family Center in Marshall, TX . She entered the world in her physical body on February 27, 1970 and expired on October 3, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services. blackscarthage.com
