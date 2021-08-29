Roy Henry Wallace
MARSHALL, TX — Roy Henry Wallace was born to Roy and Joy Wallace on November 18, 1934. He was born at home and his birth certificate was not filled out until the following day so his legal birthday was listed as November 19, 1934. Not knowing exactly which day to celebrate, he celebrated both days every year. Roy passed away in Marshall, Texas on August 27, 2021, at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marie Bringhurst Wallace; and his grandson, Billy Demetropoulos. He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Demetropoulos and Pam (Joe) Chisolm; his granddaughters, Diana (Chris) Cox, Rhachel Demetropoulos, Melissa (Austin) Haynes, and Natalie (Andrew) Bruce; great-grandchildren Kara Demetropoulos, Krista (Brian) Work, Reid Haynes, Rhett Haynes, with Baby Bruce on the way; as well as one great-great-grandson, Russell “R.J.” Work. He is also survived by family friends, Neal Parden and Mike Parden.
Roy was raised on a farm in Fayette, Mississippi and joined the Navy in 1955. He served his country on the U.S.S. Pollux (AKS-4) both before and after the ship had air conditioning. He spoke often of his time in the military reminiscing of his job as Storekeeper. After his time in the military, he left to find work and began as a helper in a warehouse in Mobile, Alabama. That eventually led to a long time career as a salesman for PPG where he covered a multi-state territory until his retirement.
In his younger days, he enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Marie and would spend many evenings and weekends dancing with the Guys and Dolls Square Dance Club in Saraland, Alabama. He was spoiled all 58 years of their marriage with delicious home cooking and nothing quite measured up to her cooking. Although he watched what he ate in the past few years, he always enjoyed a special treat of a cheeseburger and milkshake.
On January 1, 2017, Roy became a resident of Texas. His last four and half years were spent playing BINGO, card games, and dominoes. Just a few days before his passing, he organized a game of UNO with his fellow residents of Reunion Inn. He was known to be a helper, always helping his fellow residents. Roy, also known as Pappaw, was the king of short phone calls often checking in on his girls with just a couple minutes of conversation. He loved watching sports games on TV, enjoyed puzzles, and kept active by taking several walks each day.
Roy was raised in church and returned to his faith in the past couple of years. To know him was to love him. He will be remembered with great fondness by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to ask anyone who knew or loved Roy to donate a card game or dominoes to a local assisted living in his memory.
Private graveside service will be held in Mobile, AL where he will be interred next to his beloved wife. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.