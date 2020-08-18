Roy Tony Coleman
A funeral service for Roy Tony Coleman will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Yates Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Dick Lindsay will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
Roy Tony Coleman, 77, of Marshall, Texas was born on October 10, 1942 to his parents, Roy Bascom Coleman and Thelma Elaine Jeter. Mr. Coleman passed away on August 14, 2020. He was a member of Bel Air Baptist Church and loved serving as a deacon. Mr. Coleman was a Mason and enjoyed serving as a Tiler with his Mason brothers. His hobbies included farming, being outdoors, watching John Wayne movies with his dogs and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Mr. Coleman is survived by his children, Stacey Michals and spouse, Tim, Matt Coleman and spouse, Krysta, and Patty Coleman; sister, Linda Ford and spouse, Jerry; grandchildren, Nora Michals, Madelynn Michals, Henry Michals and Drew Coleman; mother and father in-law, Pat and Henry Bergeron. He is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mr. Coleman is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Bascom Coleman and Thelma Elaine Jeter; wife, Wendy Bergeron Coleman.
