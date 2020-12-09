Ruby Lee Bell
MARSHALL Ruby Lee Wade Bell, wife of Jacob C. Bell, was born December 10, 1931 in Marshall, Texas to Arthur and Queen Esther Wade. She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and attended the Marshall Public Schools. She is survived by her husband, 9 children, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for Ruby Bell, 88, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, St. John Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Bell was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Marshall.
