Ruby Nell Johnson
ORANGE Celebration of Life for Ruby Nell Johnson, formerly of Marshall, Texas, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ninth & Elm Church of Christ, Orange, Texas. Ruby Nell was the daughter of the late Ivory & Ruthie Mae Johnson.
Ruby Nell leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Kimberle Johnson, one son, Keyon Harris and a loving granddaughter, Akira Johnson, all of Orange, Texas; four sisters, Mary Nell Leonard, Bertha (Norlan) Clemons, Elmarie (Warren) Morris, and Sherra Graham; two brothers, Micheal (Christine) Henderson and Derryl (Linda) Johnson; Aunt, Asie Ree Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ruby Nell was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Johnson and James Edward Johnson; and her grandmother, Earnestine Franklin.
