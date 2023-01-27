Ruel Dean Wright
Ruel Dean Wright, 89, passed away Sunday, January, 22, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1933, in Bodcaw, Arkansas. Ruel worked at General Motors and retired from there. He accepted the Lord as his Savior when he was a teenager at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Springhill, Arkansas. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Texarkansas, Arkansas. Ruel married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Sooter, on June 28, 1951. They were married for 71 years and had 3 children.
Ruel enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching them about life and hobbies such as fishing and working with their hands. Ruel loved to travel, fish and camp. Once he retired, that was what he and Barbara did. Ruel loved to be outside working to stay busy. He was always willing to help anyone and was a good friend to many.
Ruel was preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle Wright; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rinaldo and Bobbie Sooter; sons, Stanley and Monty; sister, Peggy Holmes; sisters-in-law, Lena Couch and Judy Sooter.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Deborah (Ronnie) Rogers; sisters, Ruth Kemp and Shirley Robinson; brothers-in-law, Don and Charles Sooter; grandchildren, Ashley (Nathan) Cleveland, Justin (Marquisia) Wright, LeJeana Wright, Lindsey (Timothy) Dean; great-grandchildren, Seth and Hannah Cleveland, Nicholas and Lily Wright, Madeline Hamm, Kristen and Alana Allen, Skyler, Kenzie, Chase and Brynley Dean. Ruel had many cousins, nieces and nephews.
We would like to express our gratitude and love during Ruel’s sickness toward Marshall Hospice and Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
There will be a Memorial Service at New Hebron Baptist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10am, officiated by Ronnie Whitten.
Flowers are to be delivered to New Hebron Baptist Church between 8:30-9:30am. In lieu of flowers the family is also encouraging that donations be made in Ruel Wright’s name to New Hebron Baptist Church for Bible and Hymnals.
