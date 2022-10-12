Russell Whatley
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Russell Whatley, 99, of Kilgore will be 11:00 am, Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore with Robert Claypool and Rev. David Hampton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am; one hour prior to service. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13 at Mimosa Hall Webster Cemetery in Leigh, Texas. Russell passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Kilgore.
Russell was born on May 4, 1923, in Marion County, Texas to the late Charles E. and Olia V. Whatley. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kilgore. Russell served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division and the 401st Glider Infantry and was a decorated soldier who fought in the Battle of the Bulge which ultimately led to victory in Europe. He was a 1948 graduate of LeTourneau College where he received his Associates of Arts Degree and Bachelor of Science and worked as machinist for Texas Eastman for 35 years until his retirement. Mr. Whatley was a true member of the “Greatest Generation”. His greatest joy was riding his tractor and brush hogging at his farm and spending Thanksgiving dinners with his family as wells as collecting antiques and working on classic cars. Russell will be forever missed by his immediate family and host of nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Callie.
Mr. Whatley is survived by his daughter, Deborah Whatley Layman and husband Lee of Kilgore; granddaughters, Casey Nix of Kilgore and Sarah Tyler and fiancé Todd Smith of Kilgore; great granddaughters, Lilly Brumble, Harper Nix, Cadence Tyler and Savannah Tyler and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Walker Whatley, son, David Whatley; brother, Roscoe Whatley and sisters, Futrale McFarland, Lorene Tietz and Jesse Bornman.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Russell’s past and present caregivers Penny, Carol, Sissy, Yormany and Milly for all their love and care.
Memorials may be made to Mimosa-Hall Webster Cemetery Fund, 416 Turner St. Kilgore, Texas 75662 or charity of choice.
