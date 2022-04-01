Ruth Alexandra Graves
MARSHALL — Ruth A. Graves, 89, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Marshall. She was born November 10, 1932 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at Restland Cemetery in Waskom, TX on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
