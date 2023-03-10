Ruth Doris Phillips
DENVER — Ruth Doris Phillips-Clayton, born Dec. 21, 1944 widow of Curtis Clayton, passed away February 13, 2023. Born in Marshall, TX, Ruth moved to Denver, CO in 1969 where she resided in Park Hill for over 35 years. She is mother to one child, Kchera Phillips (Husband- Eric David Erickson), the result of her previous marriage to Tommy Lee Phillips ( deceased). She is survived by Benny Ray Johnson(brother), James Alvin Johnson(brother), Thelma Joyce Morris (sister) (Husband -Paul Morris). Ruth graduated from Pemberton High School, Marshall TX and went on to serve in Army from 1962 - 1966. Ruth received her BA at Texas Southern University in 1969, and graduated Cum Laude, with a degree in French. She was a member of the Pi Delta National French Honor society. Ruth worked as a Claims Representative for Social Security for 10 years. She retired to follow her heart’s desire to nurture children. She owned & operated Sunshine Daycare center for 4 years She also co-owned, Clayton Construction Company with her husband, Curtis until his passing 10 years ago. Ruth was a lover of Literature, Language, & nature. She was known for her tenacity, intelligence, grace & style. She was loved by many & she will be missed by all. “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” - Thomas Campbell
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall. Viewing 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2023 at Black’s Family Center. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.