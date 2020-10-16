Ruth L. Williams Laster
MARSHALL Ruth L. Williams Laster was born October 15, 1927 in Marshall, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Jobie and Corrie Lister Williams. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 she passed from this time to eternity in the comfort of her home in the presence of God and her family. Ruth is survived by three sons, Rev. Willard James Laster, Jr. (Lora), Frank (Denice) Laster and Rev. Dale (Delores) Laster; four sisters, Alma Flowers, Essie Russell Williams, Carrie Lee Taylor and Joan Smith; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Visitation Friday October 16, 2020 from 2:oo p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Graveside services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jordan Valley Cemetery, Longview, TX. All are required to wear the face mask and observe distancing.
