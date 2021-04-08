Ruthie Lee Sparks Little
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Mrs. Ruthie Lee Sparks Little left this world to join her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born March 24, 1948 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Allen Curtis Sparks and Lera Glyndon Lee Sparks.
Ruthie and Dave Little were married on December 31, 1970 and celebrated 50 years of happy marriage this past December and have a large, loving family. Ruthie graduated from Douglass High School in Douglass, Texas as an all-star basketball player. She was very involved in the communities in which she resided. She and Dave lived in several locations after their marriage, including Houston, TX; Metairie, LA; Irving, TX; Spring, TX; and finally, Jefferson, TX. Ruthie and Dave have lived in Jefferson since 1984. In Spring, TX, she served as a school nurse, was a booster member for her daughter's volleyball and swimming teams, choir, and an active member of the local PTA. In Jefferson, TX, she was a member of The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club where she originated a free local quilt show with fellow members and participated in events such as the Candle Light Tour of Homes and The Pilgrimage, which included a window competition she helped to restart. She also served as a tour guide for Jay Gould's railroad car, The Atalanta, for several years with the assistance of various girls from the local high school. In addition, Ruthie worked with the superintendent of schools to start the Gifted and Talented program for Jefferson ISD, and she was in various leadership positions for the Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Webelos Scouts. Ruthie also served as the advertising and promotions director for the Jefferson Junior Historians and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson for 37 years.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of fifty years, Dave Little of Jefferson, Texas; daughter, Denise Thatcher and husband, Greg Thatcher; daughter, Tara Jones and husband, Mike Jones, daughter, Dana Savage and husband, Michael Savage; and son, David Little Jr. and significant other, Jennie Cohagen; grandchildren, Cory Thatcher and wife, Cassie; Benjamin Jones and wife, Stephanie; Chelsey Thatcher; Brett Jacobs and wife, Catherine; Samuel Jones and wife, Jalesa; Nathan Jones; Cullen Thatcher, Caitlyn Martin and husband, Randy; Laura Savage and Michael Savage Jr. and eight great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Little was preceded in death by both of her parents, her mother-in-law, Mrs. Willie Mae Little, her sisters, Betty Bostick and Peggy Thomas, and her brothers-in-law, Robert Thomas and James Louis Ballew.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruthie Lee Sparks Little, 73, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas with Brother JimFinstrom officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Captain William Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Interment will take place at Oakwood Memorial Park in Jefferson, Texas after funeral services.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cory Thatcher, Benjamin Jones, Brett Jacobs, Samuel Jones, Nathan Jones, Cullen Thatcher, and Michael Savage Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Latrell A. Bellard, Jr. and Vaughan M. Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Youth and Children's Ministries at First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
