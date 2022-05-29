Sallie Anne Rogers Gullion LPC
ATHENS — Sallie Anne Rogers Gullion LPC (1935-2022) was a trailblazer from start to finish. She was born and raised in Houston. At age 6, she rode the bus downtown by herself to attend ballet lessons, followed by a visit to the original James Coney Island for a hot dog. Slowed down by polio at age 8, her mother, Henrietta, treated her with warm compresses and massage therapy instead of the typical brace treatment—resulting in a full recovery. Soon she was navigating for her father, Murray, while he piloted his airplane—and at age 11, she drove the family car through Mexico when her parents fell ill on vacation.
One of the first females at Rice University—and then accepted to medical school—she worked in research labs at Baylor College of Medicine. She married and had three children—Guy, Gregg, and Laura—with her husband, Jerry Gullion M.D. She managed everything when the family was drafted for two years during the Vietnam War. On discharge, the family moved to Marshall, where she helped create Marshall Internal Medical Associates. She was very involved in many civic activities and clubs and had a special interest in the Marshall Public Library.
In her later years, she attained a degree in counseling at UT Tyler and loved spending time with her three grandchildren—Caleb, Claire, and Cullen—and keeping in touch with her cousin, Fair. An avid card player, she loved playing Bridge with her co-grandparents, Ken and Mary Carpenter, and Canasta with Guy’s wife, Cori, and Laura’s husband, Jim. She also loved four-wheeling with Vicki Gullion and Joy Schreiber and sharing many laughs with her friends Mary Andrews, Audrey Kariel, and Carolyn Foster. She had too many special people in her life to list.
World traveler—who taught English in China and later climbed Machu Picchu in her 80s. Always curious—loved to learn. Never met a stranger—friendly to all. A brilliant, caring, and kind soul—marching to her own drummer. A celebration of her life will be held in the fall.
That is our YooHoo Mama. We miss her.
