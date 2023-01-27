Sally Parker
PLANO — Sally Parker grew up in Marshall Texas. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1956 and went on to get her B.S. degree in Business Administration at Louisiana Tech. Sally spent many years raising her daughters Leslie and Karen and retired as a marketing manager in the oil industry. Sally married the love of her life and best friend, Patrick Parker in 1957 and they lived happily until his passing in 1998. She was a loving and devoted mother involved in BlueBirds and Campfire Girls with Leslie and Karen and taking them to dance lessons and sporting events throughout their childhood. Sally enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends. She had a great sense of humor, often making witty comments to make you laugh out loud. She was creative in every sense of the word. She had a knack for solving problems cleverly. She also made beautiful craft items, and macrame was some of her most beautiful work.
Sally is survived by her daughters Leslie Tullis and son-in-law Chris Tullis, Karen Clark and son-in-law Noni Clark, granddaughter Abigail Clements and grandson-in-law Tom Clements and great grandchildren Eleanor and Thomas Clements. Also, her cat Portia and granddogs Scout, Butch, and Ranger.
We will miss “Sally”, “Mom”, “Grandma” as a mother and a friend.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
